ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will vehemently present aspirations of Kashmiri people before the international community during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next month.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the premier will also hold bilateral meetings and attend other events in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session, Radio Pakistan reported.

Acknowledging the fact that under Shimla agreement, both, Pakistan and India were bound to bilaterally resolve Kashmir dispute. He, however, said “Modi should tell the international community whether his 5th August’s step was bilateral or unilateral in nature. It is the Indian Prime Minister who undermined the spirit of bilateralism.”

The unilateral decision of India in occupied Kashmir is in total breach of UN Security Council resolutions and the international laws, he added.

Qureshi pointed out that 14 petitions have been filed in the Indian Supreme Court against the abrogation of Article 370. He said it is the test of the Indian apex court whether it gives the judgment independently or succumb to Modi’s pressure.

Voicing concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the minister said the people are facing a shortage of essential commodities including food items and life-saving drugs. Kashmiri people are not even being allowed to offer Friday prayers, he continued.

FM Qureshi said the world community is not oblivious to the situation in the occupied valley, the public opinion on Kashmir dispute is now changing at the international level.

