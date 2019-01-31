PM acclaims polio worker’s dedication to duty

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday acclaimed the Swat polio workers who braved harsh weather to administer polio vaccines to children.

“Irfan is one of 260,000 heroes who reach out to children with polio vaccines in extreme weather conditions. His viral video has left every individual with a sense of awe & pride. This dedication is what will enable us to achieve our goal of a polio free nation,” the premier said.

A video clip of a polio worker had went viral on social media in which he can be seen trudging through few feet of snow in intense cold weather. In recognition of their services, PM Khan had invited him along with other polio workers performing duties in harsh weathers to the PM House.

The premier had praised dedication and passion of the polio workers for eradication of polio from the country. They had also discussed on the strategy to make the country polio-free.

