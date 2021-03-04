ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation, a day after he decided to take a vote of confidence following the ruling party suffered a setback when its candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz confirmed today that the special session of the National Assembly has been summoned on Saturday, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence after the government-backed Senate candidate Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate polls on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said that PM Khan has directed party MNAs to stay in Islamabad until the session of NA summoned for vote confidence on Saturday.

Furthermore, he added that PM Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for Senate Chairmanship by the government.

