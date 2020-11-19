PM Imran, Afghan president hold one-on-one meeting in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Kabul on his maiden trip to Afghanistan on the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, ARY News reported.

Upon arrival at Kabul airport, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President’s Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials received the premier and his delegation.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and embassy officials were also present.

After reaching the Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the premier. PM Khan was also presented a guard of honour at the presidential palace. Later, the two held one-one-meeting during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on further deepening fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.

The two sides discussed the prospects of resumption of peace in Afghanistan following the Doha peace agreement inked between the United States and Taliban.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Khan agreed to strengthen bilateral relations as the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that his visit would help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, the prime minister boarded a special plane for Kabul at Nur Khan airbase.

