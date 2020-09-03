Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran directs interior ministry to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA

pm imran khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Interior to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, he said: “Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments.”

Read More: PM Imran directs immediate implementation of SC order for release of women prisoners

Earlier, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to make arrangements for the early release of female prisoners both under-trial and convicted in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Read More: IHC appoints commission to probe human rights violations in prisons

In a tweet, he said the decision to implement the Supreme Court’s Order 299/2020 was taken after consultation with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and eminent lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Khan to meet senators over FATF-related bills today: sources

Pakistan

Ten more succumb to coronavirus, 424 test positive

Pakistan

Five including three children killed in Swabi roof collapse incident

Pakistan

Karachi’s KPT underpass temporarily closed for all kind of traffic


ARY NEWS URDU