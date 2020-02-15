ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise by approving the recommendations regarding revamping recruitment, training and promotion criteria of civil servants, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PM Imran Khan on Saturday approved reforms for civil servants of Pakistan. As for now, the civil servants will be promoted to upper grade on the base of performance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the new laws, the performance of every employee will be reviewed after 20 years of his/her service, and the officers will be promoted to higher grades or ranks based on their performance.

The proposal aims to promote only qualified and competent officers.

The govt has announced to form an evaluation board comprising of senior secretaries and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman, which will decide the continuation of civil servants employment.

20 percent officers fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be promoted to grade 20 and 21, while it has been mandatory for govt officer to served other than his province in order to get promotion in grade-21, according to new laws.

The civil servant, who will serve more than 10 years in one province, would not be promoted to upper grade, while for getting promotion in grade-19 and grade-20- one has to perform duties in hard areas.

Efficiency and discipline rules have also been set up under the civil service reforms. The inquiry officer conducting the irregularities will be obligated to submit a report in 60 days.

In case if he failed to submit a report or had submitted bogus report, the inquiry will be launched against him.

