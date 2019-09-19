PM Imran Khan arrives in Jeddah on two-day visit

Web Analytics
JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at the royal terminal of Jeddah airport, the prime minister was welcomed by Governor of Makkah Khalid Al-Faisal.

According to a statement issued by his office, PM Imran Khan will proceed to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly after visiting the kingdom.

The premier will apprise the Saudi leadership about the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the statement added.

Since the visit to Pakistan by Mohamed bin Salman in February 2019, there is growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation, read the statement.

During the PM’s visit, the two sides will discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

