Opposition blackmailing govt on FATF bills: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that opposition parties are “blackmailing” his government over FATF bills  despite being aware of the importance of the desired legislation and repeated his resolve not to give the opposition leaders any sort of “relief” in corruption cases.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News’ anchor Arshad Sharif, the PM said that his government had inherited the FATF grey-list status and is trying hard to comply with the international body’s guidelines to bring Pakistan out of the list but “self-serving” opposition party leaders are trying to blackmail his government against supporting the bills “just to save their ill-gotten wealth”.

“They have this one-point agenda, if I grant them an NRO (a euphemism for relief in corruption cases), all will be well,” said the PM.

PM Imran Khan made it clear that granting NRO will be against his principled stance against corruption and would mean compromising on his party’s political ideology and is simply out of question.

