PM wants extensive public awareness against child abuse

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday issued directives for the Punjab authorities to launch an extensive public awareness campaign against child abuse in order to deter such incidents from happing further.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore to overview the law and order situation in Punjab, he expressed sadness over the child abuse incidents of Chunian and Kasur. The prime minister said such felonies invite the wrath of the Almighty.

He directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to visit Kasur, Chunian and other areas rocked by such incidence and meet the local Ulemas, affluent people, school teachers and parents to impart proper training to children to avoid such incidents, besides creating awareness to identify the elements involved in such crimes.

The prime minister called for strict action against criminal elements and said the government will back the officials in case they face any pressure.

The Punjab police chief gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting on steps taken to stop crimes in the province, action against criminal elements, change in police station culture, professional training of police personnel, encouragement of officials of good repute, amendments to laws and public awareness campaign against criminals.

Prime Minister Khan was apprised of the clear action plan under an integrated strategy against elements involved in child abuse and child pornography within six months.

