ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan have discussed the current political situation and matters related to national interests during a telephonic conversation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Babar Awan congratulated PM Imran Khan over the practical initiation of development work on the country’s biggest hydropower project, Diamer-Basha dam.

PM Khan said that the project of Diamer-Bhasha Dam will change the future of Pakistan. He was of the view that the country will be listed among the developed states if such projects were planned 40 years ago.

He added that the journey to revive the national economy was beginning again as mega projects and long-term planning were the only option to change the future of the country. He expressed hopes that the nationals will witness the positive outcomes of the present government’s ongoing effort for strengthening the economy.

Awan said that the past rulers had only paid attention to those projects from where they could receive kickbacks instead of long-term projects. He said that the government was expecting a record investment in the New Blue Area project in Islamabad.

Comments

comments