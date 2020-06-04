Special portion to be allocated for Balochistan in PSDP: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that a special portion will be allocated to Balochistan province in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has met PM Imran Khan today he demanded Centre to approve mega projects for the province, said sources, adding that he also sought to expedite development work on Khuzdar, Quetta and Chaman roads.

They also discussed for an agriculture package for the farmland owners, construction of dams and power projects.

PM Imran Khan and CM Jam Kamal Khan held consultation over ongoing projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) and early completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The premier assured Balochistan CM for the completion of the development projects at earliest besides allocating a special portion in PSDP, sources added.

He said that the federal government is focusing on development budget despite the coronavirus gave negative impacts on the national economy. He added that it is the top priority of the government for special allocations for the Balochistan province.

Comments

comments