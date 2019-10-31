PM Imran Khan directs provision of best healthcare to train accident affectees

ISLAMABAD: Expressing great sadness over the unfortunate train accident in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan earlier today, PM Imran Khan ordered to provide best possible healthcare facilities to those affected, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Prime Minister also tendered his condolences towards the families whose loved ones died or were injured.

Forty six people reportedly killed and forty others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue teams are busy in extinguishing the fire.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

The people who brought the gas cylinder on board are being said to be from the Tableeghi Jamaat.

Escalation in number of deaths and those that sustained injuries is feared.

Emergency has been declared in healthcare facilities across Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan to tend to the injured.

