CPEC western route to usher in new chapter of development in Balochistan: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of various uplift projects in Quetta on Wednesday.

The projects include 22-kilometre dualisation of the Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and construction of 11-kilometer Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he is happy to lay the foundation of uplift schemes in Balochistan.

“Past governments didn’t give attention to Balochistan’s uplift,” he lamented, adding Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into the mainstream. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route will usher in a new chapter of development in the province.

“We got a two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2018 elections. The main reason behind it was explained in a UNDP report that said KP was the most successful province in alleviating poverty. Secondly, the province where the gap between the have and have-nots shrank and human development improved was also KP,” the premier said.

He said the main reason behind China’s success is its effort to pull the poor out of poverty.

The prime minister lauded the Balochistan government for undertaking various uplift schemes in the province.

Separately, PM Khan distributed cheques among the deserving under Kamyab Jawan Programme. Addressing the event, he said the incumbent government has earmarked Rs10 billion funds for Balochistan’s youth.

He said the Kamyab Jawan programme will also benefit fishermen, who are facing various hardships.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے کوئٹہ میں کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے زیر اہتمام تقریب میں شرکت کی اور اہل افراد میں چیک تقسیم کئے۔#PMIKinQuetta pic.twitter.com/JGGBAZyR7W — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 28, 2021

