ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan shared on Wednesday some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of Skardu in a post on Twitter.

“I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB [Gilgit Baltistan],” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB. pic.twitter.com/3coB1X6Ruv — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 9, 2020

On December 6, Prime Minister Khan had called Gilgit-Baltistan one of his favorite places on earth.

Sharing photos from the northern region on Twitter, he said: “Everywhere, there are hundreds of colours spread in Gilgit-Baltistan before the onset of winter.” “One of my favourite places on this earth,” he added.

The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth. pic.twitter.com/qdhGqkZ2Fx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 6, 2020

