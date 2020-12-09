Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran shares breathtaking photos of Skardu

PM-Imran Khan skardu

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan shared on Wednesday some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of Skardu in a post on Twitter.

“I have been sent more pictures, this time from around Skardu, after my last tweet with pics from GB [Gilgit Baltistan],” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

On December 6, Prime Minister Khan had called Gilgit-Baltistan one of his favorite places on earth.

Sharing photos from the northern region on Twitter, he said: “Everywhere, there are hundreds of colours spread in Gilgit-Baltistan before the onset of winter.” “One of my favourite places on this earth,” he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

2,963 coronavirus cases, 60 deaths reported in Pakistan

International

William Shakespeare becomes first man to get COVID vaccine

Pakistan

Man shoots dead wife, two minor daughters over unspecified motive

Pakistan

CM Mahmood chairs task force meeting on COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close