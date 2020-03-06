ISLAMABAD: Highlighting “Pakistaniat” as well as promoting and safeguarding our society’s culture, values and traditions is the government’s foremost priority, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was presiding over a meeting on revival of the Pakistani film industry in Islamabad today, according to the PM Office.

اجلاس میں فلم انڈسٹری کی بحالی خصوصاً سینما کے شعبے کے حوالے سے معاملات پر بات چیت شرکا نے فلم انڈسٹری اور سینما کے فروغ کے حوالے سے مختلف تجاویز وزیرِ اعظم کو پیش کیں۔ #PMImranKhan — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 6, 2020

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, information secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and other officials were in attendance in the meeting.

Read More: Citizen Portal crosses 1.5mn users with 92 per cent redressal rate: PM Imran

Addressing the participants, the prime minister further said the government fully support every effort to project a positive image of the country.

Over the course of the meeting, the premier was briefed on various proposals to promote the film industry and cinema in Pakistan.

Comments

comments