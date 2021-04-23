ISLAMABAD: Warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19, Prime Minister Khan said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be compelled to impose a lockdown.

“If a lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most,” he said.

“The situation in India is worsening as people are not getting enough oxygen. Pakistan could also face a similar situation if the SOPs are not followed,” the prime minister warned, adding “If the situation becomes the same as India, we can close down cities”.

“I appeal to the public to follow the SOPs religiously. The lockdown could be avoided if the people cooperate and take precautions,” he stressed, advising the masses to put on mask while venturing out.

Prime Minister Khan announced that the government will seek the Pakistan Army’s help to enforce the SOPs.

Addressing concerns about the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination, he said there is a shortage of vaccine the worldwide, assuring that the government is trying its level best to procure the vaccine for the country.

90% of oxygen production capacity used

Speaking along side the premier, NCOC head Asad Umar said the country has already utilised 90 per cent of oxygen production capacity. He, however, added that steps would be taken to improve the oxygen supply.

Umar said that restaurants will remain closed until Eid with a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dinning.

In a tweet after the NCC meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan has called in the Pakistan Army to help enforce the SOPs in cities.

“We are already utilising 90pc of our oxygen production capacity. Lahore is the worst affected,” he added, advising the people to take precautionary measures as there is no other way to keep the virus at bay.

