ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to weigh in on “revelations” by UK asset recovery firm Broadsheet’s owner Kaveh Moussavi about Pakistani ruling elites “stashing ill-gotten gains abroad.”

“Panama Papers exposed our ruling elites corruption & money laundering earlier. Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elites corruption & money laundering. These elites cannot hide behind “victimisation” card on these int revelations,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“What do these revelations expose repeatedly? 1. Exactly what I have been saying i.n my 24-y[ea]r fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to Pak[istan]’s progress. 2. These elites come to power & plunder the country,” the prime minister said.

“3. They do money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution. 4. They then use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe. People of Pak[istan] are biggest losers.”

He pointed out that not only is the nation’s wealth stolen by the elites, taxpayers’ money paid for recovering this wealth is wasted because of NRO-like deals. These revelations are tip of the iceberg, he added.

PM Khan said the government wants complete transparency from Broadsheet on elites’ money laundering and on who asked the firm to stop investigations.

