PM assures maximum level of facilitation to business community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the federal government will continue its efforts to provide the maximum level of facilitation to the business community, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan made the promise with the business community while chairing a review session for ongoing housing projects in the country. During a briefing, the attendees have been told that the policies adopted by the federal government curbed coronavirus impacts besides improving the economic indicators.

The premier was apprised that economic activities are resumed across the country after a major decline in COVID-19 cases. PM Khan was also briefed over the developments in different sectors including fertilisers, steel, real estate and others.

The review session was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHP) chairman and secretaries of concerned ministries. A prominent business personality Arif Habib was also among the participants of the session where he was representing the overall business community.

Arif Habib thanked the premier over the provision of the financial package and introducing policies for creating ease in businesses and online mechanisms in the country. He said that the decision to provide facilities to promote construction sector has encouraged the business community.

Habib added that the construction sector is being promoted for the first time by the private banks. The businessman also assured that his company will launch construction project soon.

The premier said that it is the top priority of the federal government for promoting construction sector and small and medium businesses in order to increase economic activities in the country. He vowed that the government will continue its efforts to creating ease for the business community.

