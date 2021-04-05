Covid created countless opportunities for IT professionals to work from home: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Monday the authorities concerned to finalise a short, medium and long-term strategy based on timelines for development of the Information Technology (IT) sector.

Chairing a meeting on promotion of the IT sector in the country, he called for early implementation of the strategy.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت ملک میں آئی ٹی سیکٹر کے فروغ کے حوالے سے اجلاس pic.twitter.com/vQym4Xuzri — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 5, 2021

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan has immense potential in the IT sector. The government is taking steps on a priority basis to organise experts in information technology, especially freelancers, he pointed out.

Underlining the importance of building Special Technology Zones (STZ) in the country, he said establishment of STZs will play a pivotal role in development of IT sector.

PM Khan said various challenges have emerged during the pandemic; however, it has also created countless opportunities for IT professionals to work from home.

He was apprised that Pakistan currently has the potential to earn $5 billion foreign exchange in IT sector; however, due to unavailability of facilities and lack of discipline in the sector the foreign exchange is lower than the potential.

