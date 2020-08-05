PM Imran Khan to chair 42nd session of CCI today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair 42nd session of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) today which will be attended by chief ministers of four provinces, ARY News reported.

The session will also be attended by federal ministers, attorney general and other concerned officials to review an eight-point agenda.

Sources told ARY News that the participants of the CCI session will mull over the amendments in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance, 2002. The amendment in OGRA Ordinance 2002 was included in the agenda over the request of the Sindh government.

Moreover, the council will decide over the transfer of control of the Lower Portion of the Chasma Canal to the Punjab province.

The agenda also include discussion over the role of Basic Education Community Schools working under the National Commission on Human Development. A centralised strategy will also be devised for the fight against coronavirus.

The CCI will hold consultations over the matters related to amendments in Regulation of Mines and Oilfields and Mineral Development [Government Control] Act, 1948. The provinces will table their recommendations for the distribution of water in light of the CCI decisions.

A review will be made over the implementation of decisions regarding the Higher Education Commission (HEC) after the 18th amendment besides reviewing decisions related to public welfare, health, taxes, import of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and previous conclusions of the last year’s session of the council.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the CCI session is summoned after eight months as its previous meeting had been organised in December 23 last year.

