ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level session attended by bureaucracy and senior police officers of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The session was also attended by Firdous Ashiq Awan, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial chief secretary and inspector general police (IGP).

The premier congratulated new appointments of bureaucrats and police officers. He said that people were seen giving examples of good governance, bureaucracy and policy in the 1960’s era.

PM Imran Khan said that the country is going through a sensitive period and economic stability is the need of time. He praised the economic team for making fruitful efforts to improve the national economy.

“The appointments in bureaucracy and other positions have been made on merit as the present government freed officers from political pressure. You all have to complete tasks based on merit and not accept any pressure from political personalities.”

Read: PM Khan directs Punjab chief secretary, IGP not to succumb to any pressure

“Role of an eligible bureaucrat is very important for getting targets of economic development. There is a need to bring improvements in law and order, as well as the governance system in Punjab. We have to change the old mindset in Naya Pakistan.”

PM Imran Khan said that the government officers have a top responsibility to serve nationals. “Present government will provide security to the officers’ employment tenure.”

“Try to bring betterment in the life of a common man besides paying special attention to stop crimes against children and providing protection to weaker segment.” The premier urged for utilising legal powers only to serve citizens.

Earlier, the newly-appointed Punjab chief secretary Azam Suleman Khan and Inspector General Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir called on PM Imran Khan in Lahore.

Read: Punjab police witness major reshuffle as 19 officers transferred

IGP Shoaib Dastagir briefed the Prime Minister about law and order in the province and steps being taken to improve the police system.

PM Khan directed him to utilize all the available resources for the protection of life and property of the people. He also tasked him to forward recommendations regarding changing in the police system.

The chief secretary apprised PM Imran Khan about the measures for the betterment of administration and good governance in the province.

On the occasion, the prime minister Imran Khan directed both the chief secretary Punjab and IGP to work freely and do not succumb to any pressure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Lahore, on a day-long visit. According to sources, Prime Minister will chair Parliamentary meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and will take it into confidence over the current political situation of the country.

