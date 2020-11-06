PM Imran Khan inquires after Chaudhry Shujaat’s health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday telephoned son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about the health of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, who is currently admitted to hospital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister telephoned the son of the PML-Q chief, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and inquired after the health of his father.

He informed the prime minister that the health condition of Shujaat Hussain has improved. The prime minister prayed for his early recovery and termed him an honourable and decent politician.

“I am praying for his early recovery,” Imran Khan said.

Prior to the prime minister’s call, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Tourism, Zulfi Bukhari, also visited the ailing PML-Q leader, whose party is a coalition partner in the federal and Punjab government, and inquired after his health condition.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was admitted to a hospital on Friday due to a chest infection.

PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi tweeted: “Ch Shujat sb has a chest infection and has been shifted to hospital. AH he is not in danger and is recovering. Thank you for all the prayers. ”

The veteran politician had undergone treatment in Germany last year. During his stay there, rumours about his death began to swirl, forcing his family to issue a rebuttal.

The PML-Q leader’s sister Sameera Elahi had said her brother was getting treatment in Germany and was in good health now. She said Shujaat will soon return to the country upon completion of treatment.

