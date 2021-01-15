LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to expedite efforts to provide relief to the masses, ARY News reported on Friday.

Upon arrival in Lahore on a day-long visit, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar called on PM Imran Khan.

The meeting discussed various matters related to development projects and the overall situation of the province. Buzdar briefed the premier about the law and order situation of the province and development projects being carried out by the provincial government.

Apart from briefing PM Khan about preparations for upcoming Senate elections, Usman Buzdar also briefed him about the performance of the provincial cabinet.

On the occasion, PM Khan directed the Punjab chief minister to gear-up efforts to provide speedy relief to the masses.

During a day-long visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project under the public-private partnership.

He will also chair meetings on the development of the agriculture sector and the economy as well as law and order situation in Punjab province.

