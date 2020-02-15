ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow at the passing of one of his oldest friends and political party member, Naeemul Haque on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that Naeemul Haque was one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and was by far the most loyal of its members.

Read More: PM Imran Khan’s Special Aide Naeemul Haque Passes Away

PM Imran Khan hailed Haque’s contributions to the party for the past 23 years and paid rich tribute to the services he rendered for it and Pakistan.

“In the last two years, I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end, he was involved in party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able. His passing has left an irreplaceable void,” said the Prime Minister.

In the last two years I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end he was involved in Party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able. His passing has left an irreplaceable void. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 15, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs, Naeemul Haque was pronounced dead on the eve of Saturday after a long-standing fight with cancer at a private hospital in the metropolis.

Naeem-ul-Haq was suffering from cancer for years and had been hospitalized in the past, He was regularly getting treatment for it. The PTI leader was shifted to Agha Khan Hospital after his health had worsened.

