PM Imran Khan congratulates China on National Day

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of National Day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran in a Tweet has extended greetings to China and admired their development and fight against corruption.

“Today on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China I want to extend our nation’s greetings to our true and steadfast friend China. I have always admired China’s development and fight against corruption,” he tweeted.

“Pakistan-China relations have gone from strength to strength and CPEC is a reflection of our mutual commitment to this enduring relationship,” he ended.

