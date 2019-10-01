PM Imran Khan congratulates China on National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of National Day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran in a Tweet has extended greetings to China and admired their development and fight against corruption.

“Today on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China I want to extend our nation’s greetings to our true and steadfast friend China. I have always admired China’s development and fight against corruption,” he tweeted.

Pakistan-China relations have gone from strength to strength & CPEC is a reflection of our mutual commitment to this enduring relationship. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 1, 2019

“Pakistan-China relations have gone from strength to strength and CPEC is a reflection of our mutual commitment to this enduring relationship,” he ended.

