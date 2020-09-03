19 construction projects approved for Sindh, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been apprised regarding the approval of 19 construction projects in Sindh which would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs13.8 billion by the federal government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a session of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development today which was attended by Senator Shibli Faraz, federal minister Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM Asim Saleem Bajwa, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Anwar Ali Haider, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Reza Baqir, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, chief secretaries, senior officials and representatives of Association of Builders and Developers of PAKISTAN (ABAD).

During a briefing, the premier was informed about the approval of 19 construction projects in Sindh. Under the projects, the relevant authorities will initiate constructions on 3.8 million square feet land. The projects will be completed with the cost of Rs13.8 billion besides beginning economic activities worth around Rs30 billion.

The representative of builders and developers have welcomed the government’s steps and the premier’s personal interest in promoting construction sector. They said that all phases of different construction projects are being completed without any interruption.

PM Khan directed concerned authorities for daily updation of websites with the data of the residential schemes approved by the government. Overseas Pakistanis should also be kept aware of the new residential projects, he added.

He also issued directives to execute plans for the advertisement of unapproved schemes to curb financial fraud by using names of residential colonies.

The premier directed to expedite the process of re-organisation of master plans of all major cities and completion of a digital portal till mid-September. He said that the promotion of construction sector has an important role in economic stability and restoration of financial activities.

Comments

comments