PM Imran thanks everyone for ‘good wishes and prayers’

ISLAMABAD: A day after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Facebook to thank everyone for their “good wishes and prayers.”

Prime Minister Khan, who is self-isolating, also shared a photo of him sitting in a chair at his Bani Gala residence.

I want to thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers Posted by Imran Khan on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the coronavirus the other day. The prime minister tested Covid-19 positives two days after receiving the vaccine, triggering a debate on the effectiveness of the jab.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Dr Faisal Sultan, the premier’s Special Assistant on Health, announced in a Twitter statement the other day. Hours later, PTI leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi has also contracted the virus.

