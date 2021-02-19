Corrupts, dacoits ruled over Pakistan for 30 years: PM Imran Khan

GHAZI BAROTHA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday said that corrupts and dacoits ruled over the country for 30 years, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking at a launching ceremony of the Spring Tree Plantation campaign under ten billion tree tsunami in Ghazi Barotha, he said the past leaders not only did corruption but destroyed morality.

“Corruption was not being treated as a bad practice,” he said and added that the money laundering of the past rulers plunged the country into the burden of heavy debts.

Money laundering compels countries to run for foreign loans and this ultimately results in losing their credibility.

The premier said that the Sharif family including the accountant and son-in-law are living lavish lives in London.

On Senate polls, he said that markets have been set up ahead of Senate polls for buying and selling of the votes. PM Imran Khan criticised the opposition parties for insisting on the secret balloting for the elections of the upper house of the parliament.

“Open balloting will ensure transparency of the elections.”

He asked a senator who reaches the house by spending money will work for the betterment of the masses?

Prime Minister Imran Khan said sadly Pakistan in the list of those 10 countries that are badly affected by climate change.

Billion Tree Tsunami project is aimed at control environmental damage that is being caused by the green gases.

Comments

comments