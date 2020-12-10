ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today (Thursday) to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

The premier will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation that will take place at 4pm today.

The chief ministers of all four provinces, federal ministers will attend the meeting in which the officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will brief the participants about the current situation.

Implementation on the smart lockdowns, micro smart lockdowns and other important decisions would be reviewed.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had warned of imposing tougher restrictions if violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) continues amid the second Covid-19 wave.

Read more: COVID-19 claims 56 more lives in Pakistan

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the NCOC, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned Covid-19 cases will go up if health guidelines are not adhered to, piling pressure on hospitals. Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 7.78 per cent in the past 24 hours.

