PM Imran Khan decides to go on weekend leave: sources

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to suspend his official and party engagements for two days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Khan has set aside his schedule of the party and official engagements on this weekend, (Saturday and Sunday), according to the sources.

The prime minister will spend the weekend with his family members at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, sources said.

He will stay away from his work and no government official or party members will meet the premier, neither will he chair any meeting on Saturday and Sunday, sources further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meetings at his Bani Gala residence at the weekends and also receive the party leaders and government officials.

The premier has passed hectic days for past several months continuously since his assuming the charge of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

