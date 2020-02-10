ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday categorically denied replacing the incumbent Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and said that he was performing his duties well and there is no consideration ongoing for his replacement, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the prime minister gave this message during a meeting of the government’s spokespersons.

The prime minister Imran Khan devised a strategy for overcoming the rising inflation in the country and directed the finance adviser to expedite implementation on key decisions taken by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent finance adviser and his team are currently involved in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of the third tranche of US$6 billion loans.

On February 03, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said that talks have begun with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials visiting Pakistan for releasing the third tranche of the US$6 billion bailout package.

Talking to media as the two sides begin talks for the tranche that would continue till February 13, the adviser said that the economy has witnessed stability during the last months and the investors are looking towards Pakistan for the business opportunities.”

The country has witnessed stability in the exchange rate with persistent dollar rates,” he said.

“We are assisted by IMF in improving our economy and have successfully doubled the scope of Ehsas Programme with the support of the fund,” the adviser said adding that they have cut extraordinary expenses of the government from the budget.

Speaking over rising inflation in the country, the adviser on finance said that efforts were required at the provincial level to take stern action against hoarders.

