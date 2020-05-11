PM orders initiation of construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to immediately start the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam which would generate 1,6500 employment, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan Khan was briefed over the progress of the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam which was pending for decades due to different reasons.

He was apprised that the construction of the dam will generate 16,500 employment while the local industry will be promoted following the usage of cement and steel.

The country could generate 4,500 megawatts electricity from the dam and overcome the shortage of water.

Read: Construction of Mohmand and Diamer-Bhasha dams to start next year

After the construction of the dam, 1.23 million acres of land could be used for agriculture purpose. The government will spend Rs78.5 billion for the social development of the areas situated around the Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Moreover, the dam will also reduce the government’s spendings worth billions to counter the disasters of floods every year.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the progress of dam construction so far and ordered to immediately resume the construction activities.

Read: Saudi Arabia to fund Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand Dams, other energy projects

He said that the federal government has prioritised to secure water resources and the construction of dams in Pakistan would also assist the government to overcome the power crisis.

He also ordered to prioritise utilising local material and expertise in its construction in order to promote Pakistan’s construction sector and its related industries.

Moreover, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)the chairman also briefed the progress of construction of Mohmand Dam. The premier expressed over the pace of construction work of Mohmand Dam.

Comments

comments