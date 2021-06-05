PM Imran Khan directs arranging all events, ceremonies in Urdu language

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Saturday that PM Imran Khan has issued directives to arrange all programmes, events and ceremonies in the national Urdu language, ARY News reported.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said in a Twitter message that the premier has desired to arrange all events and ceremonies for him as the prime minister to be conducted in the national Urdu language.

The special assistance said that the national language is our pride and why we couldn’t use it like many other countries.

وزرا اور سرکاری افسران کو بھی ہدایات جاری کی جائیں گی کہ اپنا پیغام تقاریر اپنی قومی زبان میں عوام تک پہنچائیں۔ ہماری عوام کی زیادہ تعداد انگریزی زبان نہیں سمجھتی۔عوام کی توہین مت کریں۔ وزیراعظم چاہتے ہیں جب بھی کوئی عوام سے جڑا پیغام یا تقاریر ہوں وہ ہماری قومی زبان اردو میں ہوں https://t.co/BxgA6dVodk pic.twitter.com/sMun3Rycrq — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 5, 2021

He added that the ministers and government officers will be issued directives to deliver speeches in Urdu to meaningfully spread their messages.

