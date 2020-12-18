PM Imran Khan chairs economic team meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to chair meeting of his economic team in Islamabad today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said federal ministers, SAPMs and the advisors will attend the meeting in which PM Imran Khan will be briefed on the economic situation of the country.

The meeting will also brief the premier about the present status of international debts and repayment. It also emerged that the economic situation after the second wave of coronavirus in the country will also come into consideration.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities’ in the country, while chairing a meeting of the government’s economic team.

Read more: PM Imran Khan approves measures to control rising commodities’ prices

The meeting headed by the prime minister mulled over measures to reduces prices of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodity items. The meeting was attended by members of the economic team, federal ministers, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and provincial chief secretaries.

Comments

comments