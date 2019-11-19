Web Analytics
Country’s economy heading in right direction, says PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan Economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the country’s economy is heading in the right direction, the government’s economic reforms have started bearing fruit.

In his tweets, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan’s current account turned into a surplus in October this year for the first time in four years.

He said our current account deficit for the first four months of current fiscal year has fallen by 73. 5 percent compared to the same period last fiscal year.

The prime minister said the country’s exports of goods and services in October this year up by 20 percent over previous month and 9.6 percent over October 2018.

Congratulating the exporters, Imran Khan encouraged them to do more to boost the country’s exports.

Read more: Govt giving subsidies to improve economy: Hafeez Shaikh

Last week, PM Imran Khan had said that the core objective of privatization process was to strengthen the country’s economy.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on privatization of loss-making public sector enterprises (PSEs), PM Imran had said that the process was in the national interest.

