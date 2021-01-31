‘Good news’: PM Imran says our efforts to reduce inflation showing results

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the incumbent government’s efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said: “More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed.”

“I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control.”

More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed. I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2021

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted that inflation is on the decline due to “success” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policy.

“Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was 5.8 per cent and core inflation 7.6pc before the PTI assumed power in 2018, he added.

“The rate of inflation is LOWER today then when the PTI govt was formed,” Asad Umar said, using “#PMIKECONPOLICYSUCCESS” hashtag.

Comments

comments