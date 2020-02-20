PM Imran Khan to launch Ehsaas Asset programme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Ehsaas Asset (Amdan) programme under the umbrella of “Ehsaas” Programme on Friday, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed taking to Twitter said that prime minister Imran Khan will formally launch the Ehsaas Amdan programme in South Punjab on Friday.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کل احساس آمدن پروگرام کا آغاز کرینگے جسکے لئے 15 ارب مختص کیے گیے ہیں۔ احساس کفالت کے بعد “احساس آمدن” پروگرام 60% خواتین 30% نوجوانو کو آمدن کے مواقع فراہم کریگا۔پہلے مرحلے میں 23 اضلاح کے 375 یونین کونسل سے اسکا آغاز ہوگا اور پورے ملک میں اسکو پھیلایا جاے گا — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) February 20, 2020

According to a press release issued by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, the government will spend 15 billion rupees on this programme, and provide small “assets” to poor segments of society.

The programme is commencing in 375 rural Union Councils in 23 of the poorest districts across the four provinces of Pakistan.

The programme has set a target of providing around 200,000 assets to the deserving households, including 60 percent women and 30 percent youth beneficiaries.

This programme is complimentary to Ehsaas Kafaalat and through which the government will provide cash stipends of 2000 rupees to around 7 million most deserving women by the end of the year.

Districts in Punjab where this program is commencing include Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, and Layyah. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 10 districts which are Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, PalasKolai, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

In Balochistan, there are three districts: Jhal Magsi, Zhob, and Sherani. In Sindh, the districts include Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

Comments

comments