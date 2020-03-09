PM Imran Khan vows not to increase electricity, gas prices anymore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed that government will not increase the prices of electricity and gas at any cost, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Ehsas Kafalat Programme at Ghalanai in district Mohmand on Monday, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt was taking all measures to reduce prices and provide relief to masses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The previous governments had made 20-30 years contracts with power making companies. When PTI came into power there were circular debts in the energy sector due to which we increased electricity prices,” he told gathering.

He said that the government will halt the production of those power distribution companies found involved in making electricity costly. PM Imran said that govt will not put a burden on masses and industrial sector anymore.

“Government is working to provide relief to poor segments of the society on the pattern on Riyasat-e-Madina. The govt making efforts to providing relief to the deserving people under Ehsas Kafalat Programme,” added PM Imran Khan.

He said that the incumbent govt introducing Sehat Insaf Program in the tribal areas under which, the youth will be providing loans for businesses. He also pledged to establish industrial estate in Mohmand district. PM Imran said Olive gardens will be established in Mohmand district to get best quality olive oil.

Imran Khan said provision of jobs to the tribal youth and development of the tribal areas is among the top priorities of the present government. The premier also tasked Communication Minister Murad Saeed to bring the 3G and 4G services to tribal areas.

He also prayed for the success of the US-Afghan Taliban agreement and restoration of peace in Afghanistan as it will impact over tribal people.

KP U-21 game kicks off

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 games in Peshawar. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister said that those fear from failure will never achieve anything or become champion.

“Champion is one who never fears failure or criticism, but he learns from his mistakes,” said PM Imran, adding that he fought 22 years in politics just because he played sports which taught him to fight and never tired of losing.

“I would have conceded defeat in politics if had not played sports,” he added.

It must be noted that more than 2, 940 players from across the province are participating in 30 different games. Before the inauguration, foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Under-21 Games.

Earlier upon his arrival at Peshawar airport, the primer minister was received by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

Comments

comments