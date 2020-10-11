PM Imran Khan entrusts Tiger Force to control inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday (tomorrow).

According to the details, the government has decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

آئندہ ہفتے کے روز میں کنونشن سنٹر میں اپنی ٹائیگر فورس سے ملوں گا۔ تب تک ہمارے رضاکار اپنے قرب و جوار میں باقاعدگی سے دال، آٹا، چینی اور گھی کی قیمتیں معلوم کریں اور انہیں ٹائیگر فورس کے پورٹل پر ڈالیں۔ ہفتے کو منعقدہ نشست میں ہم ان پر تبادلہ خیال کریں گے۔https://t.co/dQIrvOM8uB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 11, 2020

PM Imran Khan has decided to once again use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders and consultations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar have been completed.

Read more: Weekly inflation up 1.24% due to uptick in prices of food items

PM Imran Khan has directed to convene a convention of Tiger Force. The convention will be held next week in the federal capital.

Imran Khan will provide guidance and tasks to youth according to the government’s action plan.

