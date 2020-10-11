Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan entrusts Tiger Force to control inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday (tomorrow).

According to the details, the government has decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

 PM Imran Khan has decided to once again use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders and consultations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar have been completed.

PM Imran Khan has directed to convene a convention of Tiger Force. The convention will be held next week in the federal capital.

Imran Khan will provide guidance and tasks to youth according to the government’s action plan.

