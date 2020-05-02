ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed provinces to take all-out steps for bringing the inflation down following the massive reduction in the petroleum products, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to ensure that daily commodities are available in markets at reduced prices after a recent cut in petrol prices.

He said that the common man should be benefited from the reduced prices in petroleum products and has ordered provinces to take immediate measures to ensure this.

“Prices of daily commodities raised in the past with a rise in petrol prices. But now, since the government has reduced the petroleum prices, the provincial governments must ensure the benefits of the reduced petroleum prices should be reached to the people,” he added.

PM Imran Khan also directed provinces to take strict action against offenders with the help of district administrations in finding those who are artificially inflating prices.

It may be noted that the federal government on Friday made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 for May.

The petrol price had been reduced up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1. Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10.

