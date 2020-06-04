PM Imran directs to expedite reforms in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to expedite the process of reforms in the petroleum sector, ARY News reported.

He issued directives to Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, who called on him in Islamabad here on Thursday.

The prime minister Imran Khan directed the minister to take every necessary step for bringing improvement in the petroleum sector and providing relief to the masses.

The special assistant apprised the PM Imran Khan about the progress made so far for reforms in the petroleum sector and supply of fuel process across the country.

It may be noted that shortage of petroleum products (POL) was witnessed on third consecutive day today in major parts of the country due to limited supplies of fuel to retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Petrol pumps have been facing a shortage of fuel supply, adding to the difficulties of the public as well

Taking action on the shortage of petroleum products in the country, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) yesterday served a show-cause notice to three companies.

Read More: OGRA seeks explanation over shortage of petroleum products

According to the OGRA spokesperson, Shell, Attock and Total Parco had been asked to present their explanation over the shortage within 24 hours.

The petroleum retailers have demanded of the government to ensure smooth supply of petrol and diesel to the pumps across the country.

