ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said the construction sector saw remarkable development as projects worth Rs186 billion were registered in 2020, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During his address to the nation on New Year’s Eve, to apprise the nation of his government’s achievement, PM Imran Khan said construction projects worth Rs163 billion have started in Punjab.

“The projects in Punjab will create employment opportunities for 250,000 people.”

Recalling his government’s resolve for supporting low-cost people in building their houses, he said that the commercial banks have kept Rs378 billion for loans and the government has also fixed Rs30 billion as subsidy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to extend the Fixed Tax Regime Scheme for the construction sector till December 31, 2021.

He said that his government is working on fixing civic issues being faced by the big cities of Pakistan through its master plans and added that the land records of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore would be digitalized till August 2021.

The premier said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the economies of the world and reopening of the construction sector in Pakistan in compliance with the strict SOPs helped to control the damages to the economy.

He also said that the smart lockdown policy of Pakistan was widely appreciated and implemented in many countries to stop the spread of COVID-19.

