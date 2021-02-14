ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a target of plantation of one billion saplings until August, reported ARY News.

According to sources, the incumbent government has thus far planted as many as 700 million saplings and it plans to plant 350 million more between February and August, thereby achieving the one billion sapling plantation target.

The prime minister will himself take part in plantation drives in the four provinces by attending events to be organised in this regard to encourage plantation among people.

The sources said Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change has outlined a schedule for the prime minister’s visit to the provinces. The premier will soon attend an event to be held in connection with the launch of a mangrove plantation drive in Sindh and partake in olive plantation drives in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park in Lahore on Friday, PM Imran termed smog a “silent killer”, saying it reduces 6 to 11 years of a person’s lifespan.

He urged the nation to join tree plantation drive as it is a matter of our children’s future.

The Jilani Park’s Miyawalki Forest is one of the 51 sites being developed in Lahore to revive the city’s green cover and address the issues of pollution particularly smog.

