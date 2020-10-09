ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed on Friday Facebook’s investments and programmes in Pakistan and encouraged the tech giant to increase its footprint in the country.

During a virtual meeting with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, he recognised the immense potential of digital platforms like Facebook and the role that they can play in giving global opportunities to Pakistani youth and entrepreneurs and how the opportunities they create can lift people out of poverty.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a virtual meeting with @sherylsandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), to discuss Facebook’s investments in Pakistan, the company’s support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/fhK82qa3Kq — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 9, 2020

PM Khan and Sandberg discussed Facebook’s investments in Pakistan, the company’s support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around COVID-19.

The premier raised concerns over the global rise in hate and extremism and acknowledged the immense challenge of fighting hate speech online. The two discussed Facebook’s connectivity investments and research grants that were awarded this year to Pakistan-based academics.

Other topics included Facebook’s blood donations product which has seen more than 5 million people sign up since it was launched in the country, as well as Facebook’s support for the government’s goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

The PM and Sandberg also spoke about Facebook’s “SheMeansBusiness Program” which is training some 6,700 women across Pakistan. Sandberg and PM Khan had last met in Davos, Switzerland, in January this year.

