Federal cabinet’s meeting postponed due to NA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed the meeting of the federal cabinet’s meeting summoned on Tuesday (tomorrow) due to the session of the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The cabinet members have been informed regarding the postponement of the session, whereas, the new date will be announced afterwards.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) in order to hold discussion on the current economic and political situation of the country.

PM Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss a 12-point agenda besides holding discussions over the coronavirus situation and other matters related to the ruling political party.

Sources said that the federal cabinet is likely to approve hike in Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions. Sources added that the matter related to the issuance of licences of prohibited weapons by the interior ministry was also included in the agenda.

A regulatory framework will be presented before the cabinet members regarding the pilgrimage policy for Iran, Iraq and other countries. The representatives of the National Health Reforms Task Force will give a briefing over Federal Medical Institute Bill in the upcoming session.

Moreover, the agenda also includes consultations over policy amendments in education and health sections of the urban population to be presented by the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the appointment of managing director of Pakistan Software Export Board, approval of the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and subordinate committees on energy of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet will also make the decision to hand over administrative control of Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change. It is also likely that the cabinet will approve audit of the financial year 2020 of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) beside consulting over matters related to changes in guidelines for achieving sustainable development goals and removal of penal surcharge by the Revenue Division.

Comments

comments