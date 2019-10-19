ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the federal cabinet on October 22 (Tuesday) to discuss 12-point agenda, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The cabinet members will hold consultations over the current political and economic situation of the country.

Concerned officials will brief the members over the prices of domestic goods, whereas, the cabinet division will get formal approval for the provision of information to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the loan commission.

Read: Govt likely to bring six presidential ordinances for legal reforms

Moreover, it is likely that the programme for providing interest-free loan up to Rs5 billion to nationals for the constructions of houses will also get approval.

The appointments in the subsidiary departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology is also included in the federal cabinet session’s agenda besides the approval of the six presidential ordinances for the implementation of new regulations, sources said.

Earlier in the day, the federal government decided to ban Ansarul Islam, a militia force of the JUI-F under relevant laws. The Ministry of Interior has got an approval of the federal cabinet for action against the militia force of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), sources said.

Read: Govt decides to act against JUI-F militia Ansarul Islam

The interior ministry has been empowered under Article 146 for consultations with the province.

The militia will be outlawed under Article 256 and section 2 of the related 1974 act. According to the summary, the provinces will be delegated powers through the interior ministry after consultation.

The provinces will be empowered to act against the entity for complete implementation of the directives issued by the federal government.

