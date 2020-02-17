ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday congratulated Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup by defeating arch-rival India, ARY News reported.

PM Khan in his tweet, felicitated the team for wining the Kabbadi World Cup.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 17, 2020

Yesterday, Pakistan won the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 after beating India by 43 to 41 points in a crunch final match at Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan has won the Kabaddi World Cup for the first time. Players from both the sides exhibited top class kabaddi during the tough contest. Defending champions India maintained their supremacy against host Pakistan in the first half by 24-18.

A heated moment took place in the fifth minute of the second half after a point was awarded to the Pakistan.

However, Pakistan leveled the match at 32 points each and started to build a lead.

Pakistan was awarded a cash prize of ten million rupees along the trophy while Indian team was given seven point five million rupees cash prize.

