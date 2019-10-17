PM Imran Khan forms committee to reach out JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: “Don’t get serious over Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi march’, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the PTI leaders in the party’s Core Committee meeting here, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime minister named a party committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his ‘Azadi march’.

“The government will hear legitimate grievances of the opposition,” he reportedly said in the meeting.

The offer was, however, turned down immediately by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief.

“We don’t want to spend time on discussion over the protest. The country is presently fascing several other threats,” prime minister said in the party session.

“We are fighting the case of Kashmir at international fora. The government is facing economy, Kashmir and other formidable challenges,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in the meeting.

Prime Minister Khan also discussed the performance of the spokespersons of government and said that the government’s stance not being presented properly in the media.

Fazlur Rehman while rejecting the government gesture said that the talks will only begin after the government will be sent to home.

Chairman People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto has also backed the stance of the JUI-F chief demanding resignation of the incumbent government.

JUI-F chief had earlier announced that his party workers would march on Islamabad on October 31.

