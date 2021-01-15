ISLAMABAD: The summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) seeking fuel price hike has been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said that OGRA has recommended an increase in the price of petrol up to Rs13 per liter, while Rs11 on the diesel.

The regulatory body has recommended a hike of Rs10 per litre in the price of kerosene. Prime Minister Imran Khan is holding consultation with his economic team about the summary, sources said.

The final decision would be taken in a while, said sources within the Prime Minister House. It was further learned that increase up to Rs6 to 7 is expected in the prices of petroleum products.

Read more: OGRA rebuts reports of recommending increase in fuel prices

Earlier on Thursday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had refuted reports of sending a summary to the petroleum division recommending a massive increase in fuel prices from January 16.

“Reports circulating on media regarding hike in prices of petroleum products are based on speculation,” said a spokesperson of the OGRA.

In order to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan last month had rejected the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which proposed to hike prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre.

