ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing volunteers of the Corona Relief Tigers Forces on Monday, said the government will gradually ease lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said the lockdown restrictions took a serious toll on daily-wage earners and weak segments of society, adding there is a need to lift the lockdown to mitigate its economic impact on the masses.

“We need to ease the lockdown so the people can get back their jobs,” the prime minister said, cautioning that if the people didn’t adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and gather at public places, coronavirus cases may spike, compelling the government to enforce the lockdown again.

Outlining the role of the volunteer force, he said the Corona Relief Tiger Force will help needy people in these difficult times, educate them on the government’s guidelines on precautions, and assist the local administration as it can’t alone do everything.

He added the volunteer force is aimed to help the government meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The premier said the volunteer force will also help save people from contracting the virus and going hungry.

They will register the people who lost their jobs due to the lockdown in their union councils and monitor the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and give the government feedback, he explained.

Prime Minister Khan said two days back, the government launched a web portal for people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus to register themselves for cash assistance under the Ehsaas programme. He added the Tiger force will identify such people and help them get registered for the cash grant.

The prime minister said the volunteer force will also point out hoarding and inform the administration to take action in this regard.

